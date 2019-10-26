|
Charles K. Dawdy
Sioux Falls - Chuck Dawdy, Sioux Falls, SD, died October 25, 2019 at Prince of Peace. He was 98.
Charles Keith Dawdy was born August 13, 1921, in Jewel City, Kansas, to Albert and Naomi Dawdy.
He joined the US Army in May 1939. Captain Charles Dawdy was the Medical Supply Officer at the Prisoner of War Camp in Luzon, Philippines. After his military service, Chuck, Aina and his children lived in Rapid City, SD and Fargo, ND before moving to Sioux Falls, where he was employed with the Ford Motor Credit Company in 1964.
He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, and life-long member of the Elks Club and American Legion. Chuck became a Mason on December 2, 1954 and a Shriner on December 12, 1964. He belonged to the Clown Unit, Legion of Honor, and the Circus Committee. He was past Commander of the Legion of Honor and Chaplain of the El Riad Shrine. In 1981, Chuck became the Potentate of the El Riad Shrine the same year the Arkota Ballroom was purchased by the El Riad Shrine. He had worked many years in finance on the Circus Committee. Chuck was retired from Ford Motor Credit and from National Bank of South Dakota.
Charles had a passion for his horses and his Ford cars. He had new Fords nearly every year.
He built a little barn at Cliff and 57th St. and kept his horses there until 1977. Chuck mastered the art of making fudge during the Christmas holiday season. He also enjoyed collecting and reading the Tarzan book series by Edgar Rice Burroughs. Chuck would then tell bedtime stories to Cindy and Steve, incorporating some of the adventures.
Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Cynthia Osvog and her husband Richard; son, Steve (Sandee) Dawdy; grandsons, Erik Osvog, Chad (Katie) Osvog, Andrew (Amy) Osvog, Ben Dawdy, Luke (Nicole) Dawdy; great-grandchildren, Koen and Jace Osvog, and Carter and Grant Dawdy. In addition to his wife, Aina, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the El Riad Shrine Transportation Fund.
Funeral Services will be 11:00am Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. (81st and Minnesota, across from Landscape Gardens) www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019