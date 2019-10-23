|
Charles Kinnunen
Sioux Falls - Charles Kinnunen died Friday, October 23, 2019 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, with his family by his side. He was 93.
Charles Victor Kinnunen was born on July 6, 1926 to Andrew and Ida (Moilanen) Kinnunen in rural Castlewood or Hamlin County, South Dakota. Charles was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in Lake Norden, South Dakota. He graduated from Lake Norden High School in 1944, and farmed until he was inducted into the United States Army in 1945.
Charles served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and received an honorable discharge as a sergeant in August, 1946. He then worked as a mechanic for Burton Chevrolet in Hayti, South Dakota. In 1953, Charles started driving bus for Jack Rabbit Lines and drove for 36 years, retiring in 1989. Charles was transferred to Huron, South Dakota, for a brief time and then drove bus out of Sioux Falls, the remainder of his career. He has held part-time jobs since his retirement.
On April 19, 1958, Charles was united in marriage to Darlene Mathiesen at Lake Norden, South Dakota. The couple lived in Watertown, South Dakota, and became loving parents to their two daughters.
Charles was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and Post #628 in Sioux Falls. Charles enjoyed woodworking, golfing, and dancing, but his greatest passion was spending time with family.
Grateful for having shared his life are his loving wife, Darlene; daughter, Pamela (James) Vasgaard; 4 grandchildren, Aaron (Sarahbeth) Vasgaard, Gabrielle Winker (Fiancé Matthew Prager), Emily (William) Bohrman and Alexandra (Wolfgang) Stufflebeam; 3 great-grandchildren, Hudson and Hollis Vasgaard and Clara Bohrman; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Winker; and 4 brothers and 5 sisters.
Memorial Service 11:00 am Friday, November 1, 2019 with family present to greet friends 10:00 am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 909 W. 33rd Street, Sioux Falls. Inurnment at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019