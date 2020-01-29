|
Charles McCollum, Sr.
Sioux Falls - Charles Edward McCollum, Sr., 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence at Washington Crossing Retirement Center.
Charles was born in New London, MO on May 7, 1926 to Glenn Birdell and Fannie Mae (Jones) McCollum. He lived in Missouri until 2010 when he and his wife, Bevy moved to Sioux Falls.
Charles enlisted in the US Navy on 2/17/45 and was honorably discharged 7/17/46. After the service, he returned to Vandalia, MO.
He and Bevy Josephine (Jackson) were united in marriage on May 14, 1949 in Vandalia, MO. They had 3 children, Vicki Lueking (Randy) of Sioux Falls, Wrede McCollum of St. James City, FL and Ed McCollum (Loretta) of Cheyenne, WY.
Charles worked at Harbison Walker Brick Refractories in Vandalia until he retired in 1985. He and Bevy were very active in the First Baptist Church, Vandalia where Charles served as a deacon for many years. He was also active in Gideon's International.
Charles enjoyed golfing and traveling with friends, playing bingo, aggravation and Mexican Train dominoes. He also enjoyed building structures. He built 2 of the homes he and his family lived in and several homes in the Vandalia community.
Charles is survived by his children, 5 grandsons: Brad (Michelle) McCollum, Ben (Kristina) McCollum, Jon Lueking, Brian (Amy) Lueking and George McCollum, and nine great grandchildren: Jack, Lola, Kayla, Isaac, Noah, Brynn, Phoenix, and Elijah
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bevy, his siblings, Samuel Jones McCollum, Verna Marguerite Langford, Mae Birdell McCollum, and Robert Glen McCollum and daughter-in-law, Nancy Metcalf McCollum.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020