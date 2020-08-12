Charles "Chuck" McGaha
Sioux Falls - Charles "Chuck" McGaha, 74, passed away Wed., Aug. 12, 2020. His funeral service will be 10 AM Sat., Aug. 15 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, and will be livestreamed. Visitation begins at 4 PM Fri., Aug. 14 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 4-6:00 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Rose; 3 sons, Chuck (Nancy) McGaha Jr., Phoenix, AZ, Scott (Michelle) McGaha, Sioux Falls, Greg (Debbie) McGaha, Lake Havasu City, AZ; a step-daughter, Robin Hoffman, Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Harvey and Sharon. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
