Charles MerrowSioux Falls - Charles F. Merrow age 82 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Ava's House. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday November 30, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel 6220 W. 41st St. A funeral service will be 10:30 AM Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Miller Westside, with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery. The family request no flowers.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Margaret "Peggy" Merrow; his children, John (Danielle) Merrow, Sioux Falls, Vicki (Mark) DeWitt, Worthing, SD, Jennifer Swier, Olympia, WA; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Valerie; and siblings, Donald and Richard Merrow, and Dolores Kaier.