Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles Peterson Obituary
Charles Peterson

Colton - Charles passed away on March 2, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. His wife and son were there providing loving comfort and support at the time.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1-4:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife MaryAnn of Colton, son Mark and daughter-in law Angela of West Lafayette, Indiana, and granddaughter Amanda Peterson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as his sisters Dorothy Valland, Evelyn Wilkinson, and Mary Jane Malone. Also remembering Charles are his sister-in-law Carole Marsh and brother-in-law Gaylord Larson. Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Almeda, father, Edward, and brother, Donald.

Charles will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. He was always a leader within his family and did his best to help others whenever needed. Charles lived and worked on the family farm near Colton for almost his entire life. He loved to golf, was an avid outdoorsman, and a voracious reader.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 27, 2019
Remember
