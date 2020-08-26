1/
Charles Raap
Charles Raap

Groton - Memorial services for Charles Raap, 87, of Groton will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29th at Paetznick Garness Funeral Chapel, Groton. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Chuck passed away August 23, 2020 at Avantara Groton. He was born in 1933 to Harry and Lucy (Mielke) Raap. He graduated in 1951 from Andover High School. On November 7, 1954 he married LaVonne Kirschman in Pierpont.

Survivors include his wife LaVonne; children Kim (DeeDee) Raap, Sioux Falls, Kris (Bob) Schneider, Pierre, Kevin (Marcia Hiles), Andover, and Koni (Seth) Sims, Sioux Falls; grandchildren Jess (Aaron) Johnson, Kelsey (Dave) Halpern, Sara (Matt) Odden, Kacie Olson, Brittany (Ryan) Tennant, Melissa (Brandon) Spanier, Misty (Brandon) Heck, Chelsea (Bubba) Hildebrandt, and Taylor (Tracy) Johnson; siblings Joan Van Dyke, Sioux Falls, Kay (Lyle) Kranzler, Sioux Falls, Laurel (Bob) Kost, Ft. Collins, CO, Jerry (Carol) Raap, Andover, Tom Raap, Sioux Falls, and Allana (Frank) Novotny, Wisner, NE; sisters-in-law Karleen Holler, Aberdeen, Ruth Rademacher, Amherst, and Judy (Gary) McKiver, Shakopee, MN.

A full obituary is available at www.paetznick-garness.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel - Groton
112 North 3rd Street
Groton, SD 57445
(605) 397-2341
