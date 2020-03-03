|
Charles Russel Johnson
Aberdeen - Funeral service for Charles "Chuck" Russel Johnson, 87, of Aberdeen will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Aberdeen.
Charles died February 28, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Marie; children, Barry (Sharon) Johnson, Lori (Dan) Weber and Penny (Mike) Glau.
People wishing to honor Chuck can make donations to .
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen. www.carlsenfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020