Charles "Gene" WallsSioux Falls - Charles "Gene" Walls, 73, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street. A second service will be held in Hamilton, MO, with a date to be determined.Grateful for having shared his life are his children Jeff Walls and his wife Shannon, Sioux Falls, SD, Jason Walls and his wife Melissa, Sioux Falls, SD, Janae McIntosh and her husband Andy, Hamilton, MO; their mother Nancy Van Laar, Canton, SD; brothers Jim Walls and his wife Jo, Raytown, MO, Thomas Walls and his wife Janice, Independence, MO; eleven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.