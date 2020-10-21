Charles Wesley Elrod, Jr.
Sioux Falls - Charles Wesley Elrod, Jr. passed away on October 18, 2020 at Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville, SD with his wife by his side. He was 84.
Charles (Chuck) was born July 8, 1936 in Sioux Falls, SD, to Charles Wesley Elrod Sr. and Mabel (Barnum) Elrod. He attended Sioux Falls Public Schools and graduated from Washington Senior High School in 1954. Following high school, he graduated from The School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, SD earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1958. He earned a MA in Psychology from The University of Dayton in Ohio in 1973. Charles was an engineer for 40 years by day and in addition, in the evenings, he was a professor of Psychology at Sinclair Community College, Dayton, OH for 25 years. He was united in marriage with Valerie Hanna on June 11, 1959 in Sioux Falls, SD. They were blessed with three daughters while residing in Dayton, OH. Later in life Charles married his present wife, Janet, in Gastonia, NC and they lived in Sioux Falls, SD.
Charles had a very successful 40 year career in the Department of the Air Force Headquarters Aeronautical Systems at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He received many awards and commendations for his outstanding performance for his leadership and management abilities and ability to research, invent and patent ideas for the Air Force. He established a comprehensive and extensive cooperative program both for the Air Force materials lab and the NASA Lewis Research Center. He actively maintained and coordinated with NASA, AFML, US Army, and the Navy on several projects. He generated a computer program that was of sufficient merit that the engine manufacturers requested the program for their own use. Charles designed and directed the construction of the largest solid/liquid production facility in the world. The facility was used to produce, transfer and store mixtures of the liquid/solid hydrogen used as fuel in advanced flight vehicles. He published papers and technical reports on a variety of technical subjects from cryogenics to turbine engines. He traveled abroad to share many of his research and inventions that were patented. He was recognized as the Air Force focal point of problem solving relating to the combustion of titanium in gas turbine engines. He performed more tests on titanium combustion than any other facility in the country and influenced both how titanium is used in the engine ,as well as how it was tested to define its combustibility. He made many presentations to the following management levels two to three times a year - HQ AFSC, Pentagon, NASA, HQ FAA, HQ NTSB. His accomplishments are too numerous to share.
Chuck was a member of the Westward Ho Country Club and several other golf clubs, car clubs and a bowling league. He also enjoyed weight-lifting. Following his retirement he enjoyed golfing with his Westward Ho buddies. He was so honored to represent BMW of Sioux Falls/ Luxury Auto Mall at the BMW Golf Tournament in Pinehurst, NC. He loved to oil paint scenery, animals and portraits. He belonged to the Poker Club that was originated by his father. Chuck and Jan spent many years traveling to see their family and spending their time together in the warmth of their winter home in South Texas enjoying their life with their Texas friends. Chuck was a member of Celebrate Community Church, Sioux Falls, SD, and enjoyed serving as a greeter welcoming guests and passing out bulletins with Jan. He was baptized on November 13, 2016 and declared his faith in Christ at Celebrate Church.
Chuck always looked at the bright side. In the twilight of his life, when he was not feeling well, he still maintained a smile on his face and would sing and dance down the hallways of the nursing facility often dancing with the staff. His playfulness, clever sense of humor and laughter would brighten his family's faces and those who cared for him. His love was expressed through his laughs and smiles.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Janet; daughters Christa Edwards, Charlotte, NC, Diana Peninger (Kevin) Flower Mound, TX, Rhonda Rector (Donnie) Charlotte, NC; step-sons Bill (Sparky) Myers, Dayton, OH, Jason Soderberg, Sioux Falls, SD; sisters, Kathy Gerloff, Cary, IL, Kristi Casteel, Cedar Rapids, IA; and brother, Robert Elrod, Sioux Falls, SD. Grandchildren, Christopher Jones, Parker, CO, Alex Glass, Wilmington, NC, Alaynna Jackson, Huntersville, NC, Riley and Weston Peninger, Flower Mound, TX, Ryan and Megan Myers, Dayton, OH, Alex and Allison Soderberg, Winterset, IA, great-grandson Brantley Myers, Dayton, OH and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Diana Julliard, brother-in-law Rick Casteel, and nephew Joshua Casteel.
Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Elrod, Donnie Rector, Sparky Myers, Jason Soderberg, Clem Moger, and Gordon Meeker.
Memorials may be of your choice or directed to Celebrate Community Church, 1000 S. Sycamore Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57110 and in the memo write in memory of Charles Elrod.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel. Memorial Services will be held 1:00pm Friday, October 23, 2020, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Interment will be at the Hills of Rest Mausoleum at a later date.
The funeral service will be live streamed over the Miller Funeral Home You Tube Channel. You may access this live stream by going to https://youtu.be/oOjKNNeuixY
