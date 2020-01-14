|
Charlotte Hinricher
Dell Rapids - Charlotte M. Hinricher, 92, of Dell Rapids, died of natural causes on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the United Living Community in Brookings. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the Christian Wake Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. and a rosary to follow on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020