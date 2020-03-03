|
Charlotte Swanson
Hartford - Charlotte Swanson passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, South Dakota. Charlotte was 81.
Charlotte Johnson was born on May 5, 1938 in Sioux Falls, SD to Dale and Ferne (Bratland) Johnson. She attended Bancroft and Springdale elementary schools and graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1956. She worked for Dan Dugan Transport from 1956-1959 and at John Morrell & Co. from 1960-1967.
On January 21, 1967, Charlotte was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Swanson. The couple made their home in rural Hartford where they farmed. Dick died on Oct. 24, 1998.
Charlotte was a member of Hartford United Methodist Church and a past member of Jolly Helpers Club. She was also a former 4-H Club leader and 4-H poultry superintendent at the Sioux Empire Fair for several years.
Charlotte enjoyed going to her grandchildren programs, ball games, field trips and attending threshing bees. She loved to play cards, gardening, dancing and helping on the farm. Spending time with her grandchildren and her dog were truly her greatest passions.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Wendy (Gary) Ketcham and David (Sarah) Swanson; grandchildren, Tom (Kim) Ketcham, Joe Ketcham, Amy (Zach) Dinger, Tad Reiner, Tate Reiner and Tessa Swanson; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Ketcham, Claire Ketcham and Morgan Dinger.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Ferne Johnson; and husband, Richard Swanson.
Visitation with family present will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Ave, Hartford, SD. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hartford United Methodist Church, 102 E. 2nd Street, Hartford, SD. Interment Hills of Rest Cemetery Sioux Falls, SD.
www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020