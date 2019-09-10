|
|
Charlotte Visser Carver
Sioux Falls - Charlotte Visser Carver died peacefully at her home on September 6, 2019. Charlotte devoted her life to her family and the arts. She believed passionately in the power of the arts to enrich lives and dedicated her life to supporting artists, and to promoting and expanding access to the arts in South Dakota. Alongside her professional accomplishments, Charlotte's greatest joys were provided by her family throughout her long and full life.
Charlotte was born February 23, 1922 in Hurley, South Dakota to Leonard and Leta Thompson Visser. She grew up in Canton, South Dakota with her sister Claricie and brother Charles. She attended the Canton Public Schools. Charlotte competed as a flute soloist winning first place at the national high school level in 1940. She graduated from the University of South Dakota where she met Bernard (Bill) Craig Carver. After studying at Northwestern University, Charlotte was employed at Iowa radio stations. Following Bill's service in World War II, they were married in Canton on June 2, 1946. They lived in Milford, Iowa where Charlotte taught high school English before they moved to Sioux Falls where their three children, David, Catherine and Craig were born and raised.
Charlotte's lifelong commitment to the arts at the community, state and national level began in 1961 when she played flute with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra then under the direction of Leo Kucinski and also served as its business manager. She became the first Executive Director of the South Dakota Arts Council in 1967. During her 22 years with the Arts Council, she held every office in the regional Arts Midwest, was treasurer of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and served on panels for the National Endowment for the Arts. A NEA fellowship gave her the opportunity to spend a three month sabbatical with the West Midlands Arts Agency in Stafford, England.
Carver was recognized for her service to the arts when she was awarded the Governor's Honorary Award in the Arts in 1988. She received the Sioux Falls Mayor's Award for Outstanding Individual Advocacy in the Arts and the Visual Arts Center Emeritus Award in 2005. Augustana University presented her with the Spirit of Augustana Award for the Arts in 2013.
Charlotte's interests were broad. She served on the boards of the Sioux Empire Arts Council now the Sioux Falls Arts Council, Visual Art Center Emeritus, SD Memorial Art Center, Black Hills Playhouse and the Alliance for Arts Education. She was an honorary member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was instrumental in the All Saints School property being listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997. Her memberships included P.E.O. Chapter AQ, Civic Fine Arts Center, Kappa Alpha Theta, and DAR. She served on the vestry of Calvary Episcopal Cathedral.
During retirement years, the family spent summers at their Lake Okoboji home where Charlotte was on the board of the Okoboji Foundation, the Lakes Art Center and St. Albans Episcopal Church Bishops Committee. Bill and Charlotte travelled extensively throughout Europe and frequently visited their children in Colorado, New York and Michigan.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter Catherine (David) Dunn, grandsons Andrew Carver Dunn and Adam Craig Dunn; daughter-in-law Susan Rhea (David Carver), grandson Benjamin Carver (Alicia) and great grand-children Amelia Rhea Carver and Leo David Carver and her nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Bill and sons David and Craig, her parents Leta and Leo, sister Claricie and brother Charles.
Services for Charlotte Carver will be held at Calvary Episcopal Cathedral on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra or the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019