Services
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
1400 South Duluth
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Cherry Page

Cherry Page Obituary
Cherry Page

Sioux Falls - Cherry Anne Page (Niewald) passed away after losing a courageous battle against cancer with family at her side on January 30th, 2020 at Sanford Hospital.

Cherry is survived by her daughter Lisa (Scott) Raabe, daughter-in-law Tracy Page, 4 grand daughters: Payton and Macie Raabe, Jordyn and Reagan Page, 4 brothers: Larry (Sally) Niewald of Sioux Falls, Vernon Niewald of Hartford, David (Karen) Niewald of Sioux Falls, Donald Niewald of Colorado Springs, CO. and Linda (Paul) Michael of Edmund, OK. along with many other nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials are to be directed to the family to be distributed to The Sertoma Butterfly House and The Oglala Pet Project.

Visitation with the family present will be from 1 to 3 pm with a prayer service beginning at 2 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1400 South Duluth, Sioux Falls, SD, with burial at the Hartford Cemetery at a future date.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
