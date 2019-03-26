Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church Chapel
401 S. Spring Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD
Cheryl Ann Buchanan


1949 - 2019
Cheryl Ann Buchanan Obituary
Cheryl Ann Buchanan

Harrisburg - Cheryl Ann Buchanan, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, at sunset on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, March 29, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 30, at First United Methodist Church Chapel, 401 S. Spring Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 26, 2019
