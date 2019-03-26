|
|
Cheryl Ann Buchanan
Harrisburg - Cheryl Ann Buchanan, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, at sunset on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, March 29, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 30, at First United Methodist Church Chapel, 401 S. Spring Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 26, 2019