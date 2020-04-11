|
Cheryl Ann Hofer
Sioux Falls - Cheryl Ann Hofer, age 75, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be having a memorial celebration of her life at a later date.
Cheryl Ann Thies was born on March 15, 1945, to Harold and Agnes (Sandvick) Thies in Canton, SD. Raised and educated in Canton, following high school, Cheryl made her home in Sioux Falls, SD.
Cheryl was united in marriage with Roger Kenneth Hofer on April 1, 1963, in Luverne, MN. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls and were blessed with a son, Christopher, and daughter, Cathy. Cheryl began working at the Argus Leader and then as a realtor before finding her career as an ultrasound technician in the mid-1980s with LCM Laboratories, Sioux Valley Hospital, and Siemens. In her later years, she worked as a clinical ultrasound tech in California, Washington, and Hawaii. She returned to Sioux Falls, SD, in 2017 to be near her grandchildren.
Cheryl, in her younger years, enjoyed playing golf and spending time outdoors. She loved reading and cooking/baking for her family and neighbors. Above all, she loved traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always looking for someone to take her on that "one last road trip." Cheryl was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed.
Grateful for having shared her life are her two children, Christopher Hofer of Camano Island, WA and Cathy (Brad) Mendel of Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren, Hannah Jo Mendel, Samuel Luke Mendel, and Gabriela Ann Hofer; siblings, Dennis (Connie) Thies of Pittsfield, ME, Mike (Carol) Thies of Fairview, SD, Brian (Judy) Thies of Hot Springs, SD, Jim Thies of Boise, ID, Bob Thies of Minneapolis, MN, and Cindy Thies of Camano Island, WA; brother-in-law, Bruce Hofer of Sioux Falls, SD; her poodle, Jack; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Kenneth Hofer, in 1988; her parents, Harold and Agnes Thies; infant brother, Douglas Thies; and brother, Gary Thies. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020