Cheryl Duerksen



Marion - Cheryl Duerksen, 57 of Marion passed away Tuesday Nov 10 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Cheryl is survived by her daughter Leigh Scott and her grandchildren Mason and Aiden.



Visitation will be Monday, Nov 16 from 5pm to 7pm at the Walter Funeral Chapel in Marion with a private burial at a later date.









