Cheryl Fischer
Sioux Falls - Cheryl Jean Schmierer Fischer, 63, of Sioux Falls, SD, died August 3, 2019, at Sanford Centennial Cottage in Sioux Falls, SD, following a lengthy illness.
Cheryl was born to Lillian and Walter Schmierer on May 7, 1956, and lived in Ellendale, North Dakota, before moving with her mother and sisters to Aberdeen in 1962. She was baptized and confirmed at the First United Methodist Church.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Bruce, Sioux Falls, SD; sons, Adrian (Sarah) Young, and Jason Grote of Minneapolis, MN; stepchildren, Valerie (Adam) DeWitte, Jonathan Fischer, and Mattius Fischer, all of Sioux Falls; her beloved grandchildren, Micah, Sam, Grace, Ruth, Marlie and Ellie; her brother, Ken Schmierer of Ellendale, ND, and two sisters, Pamala Schmierer of San Diego, CA and June Salwei of Cheyenne, WY. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Alan.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00 Saturday morning, August 10, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 5509 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD. The family will be present to greet friends one-hour prior to services.
For more info visit www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 6, 2019