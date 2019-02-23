|
Cheryl L. Stuhldreher
Rochester - Cheryl Lu Stuhldreher, age 63, of Rochester, died on February 9, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. The memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester. The visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to Season's Hospice.
Cheryl Lu Ageton was born on June 23, 1955, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Roger and Burnice (Meister) Ageton. She graduated from Washington High School in 1973, North Dakota State University in Fargo and University of Phoenix with a Master's in Nursing. On November 18, 1978, she married Randy Stuhldreher in Sioux Falls, SD. They lived in Bismarck and Fargo, ND and moved to Rochester in 1988. Cheryl worked for the Olmsted Medical Center from 1988-2000. She began working for the Mayo Clinic in 2001 where she was still employed.
Cheryl enjoyed camping, spending time outdoors and bird watching. She also enjoyed reading, listening to her husband play music and especially teaching. Cheryl was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband, Randy of Rochester; son, Mason Stuhldreher of Rochester; granddaughter, Isabella Stuhldreher; siblings, Lynette Ageton Lewis of Sioux Falls, Lance (Joli) Ageton both of Sioux Falls, Kevin (Julie) Ageton and Todd (Ginger) Ageton both of Brandon, SD, also by many nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents.
