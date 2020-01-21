|
|
Cheryl Rae Grevlos
Sioux Falls - Cheryl Rae Grevlos, age 82, co-founder of Shop 'N Cart and heart of the family, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to the First Lutheran Media Ministry or the .
On November 16, 1937, Cheryl Rae Hallquist was the first-born child to Einar and Helen Hallquist in Sioux Falls, SD. She was proud to be the big sister to her two siblings, Darlene and Billy. After graduating from Washington High School in 1956, Cheryl married Bill Grevlos on September 13, 1958. Together they built a beautiful life and were extraordinary role models of hard work, generosity, unconditional love and a precious commitment to raising a strong family!
Cheryl excelled in school and worked as an executive secretary for the VA Hospital during her senior year of high school, where she worked until pregnant with her fourth child in five years. It wasn't long before she and Bill, with the idea of teaching their children great work ethic, opened a corner grocery store, appropriately named "Bill's Family Market," that unintentionally turned into a successful chain of convenience stores - Shop 'N Cart is still operated by their son, Dave.
Through the years, Bill and Cheryl supported their four children's involvement in sports and other activities as well as sponsored many youth sports teams and a Sioux Falls amateur baseball team that won the SD state championship in 1989. Cheryl and Bill were deeply respected and loved by their children but also by their children's friends as their home became a fun and welcoming gathering place.
On April 9, 1999, Cheryl lost the love of her life after forty years of blissful marriage. Her joy in being Mrs. Bill Grevlos was only matched by the pride she felt in being the mother of their four children: Dann, Dave, Mike and Jill - who would say that they were the ones truly blessed with such remarkable parents. As her family grew, so did her heart as she welcomed three loving daughters-in-law, her devoted son-in-law and truly exceptional grandchildren, with whom she constantly celebrated and congratulated.
Cheryl had a rare charm that drew people to her with her sweet generosity, kindness, spontaneous sense of humor and wit. She loved to laugh, had the gift of making people feel special and always wanted to see the good in people. Her beloved family got the biggest kick out of Grand/Mom Cheryl's unique ways. She was a true fan of sports and loved to create fun family games of lighthearted competition. Being an incredible giver, Cheryl found herself with a sizeable collection of greeting cards so made a game out of that too. Her family will miss her notable handwritten envelopes filled with curiosity as she would randomly grab a card from her stash and creatively make them appropriate to the celebratory occasion. We will also miss the words she said each time we left the house, "Drive carefully, don't speed!"
To say that Cheryl will be deeply missed is an understatement as many were blessed and grateful to have shared her life. Cheryl mourned the loss of her husband (Bill Grevlos), parents (Einar & Babe Hallquist), brother (Billy Hallquist), brother-in-law (Jim Lesney) and parents-in-law (Norm & Dodie Grevlos). She is profoundly grieved by her three sons/daughters-in-law/grandchildren: Dann & Cindi Grevlos (Aimee/Andy Kokenge, Brett and Conor Grevlos), Dave & Lauraine Grevlos, Mike & Lisa Grevlos (Katie, Abbie and Will Grevlos), her only daughter/son-in-law: Jill & Jeremie Slagle, her sister, Darlene Lesney (fiancé Jerry Salhus), her sister-in-law/brother-in-law, Nancy & LeRoy Schaeffer, nine nieces/nephews and their children along with countless relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020