HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Ransom West Campus
100 N. Ebenezer Avenue,
Sioux Falls, SD
Chiyoko Y. Tague


1930 - 2019
Chiyoko Y. Tague Obituary
Chiyoko Y Tague

Sioux Falls - Chiyoko Y. Tague, daughter of Tokai and Masa Yanagisawa (Deguchi), was born in Japan on January 21, 1930. She was the 5th of 6 children. She met and married her husband, George, in 1956. They were married for 58 years before George passed in 2014. After battling Alzheimer's for 8 years, Chiyoko finally won, going to be with The Lord, on March 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tokai and Masa, her husband George, and her four sisters, Haruko, Fumiko, Furue, Tuyako, and her brother Haruo. Chiyoko is survived by her 3 daughters; Debi Driscoll (and husband Tim Driscoll), Tamara Tague Mickelson (and husband Dominic Mickelson), Tyna Tague-Wulf (and husband Nick Wulf), and one son, Phillip Tague (and wife Stephani Tague), as well as her five grandchildren-Kelby(and wife, Alayna), Reannae, Trinity, Truitt and Tucker.

A celebration of life will be held 3:00pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Ransom West Campus, 100 N. Ebenezer Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 14, 2019
