Chris "Red" Hargens
Sioux Falls, SD - Chris "Red" Hargens, 97, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice, in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am Tuesday, December 1, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD. This service will be live streamed and you may watch this by going to the funeral home website and clicking on the link. https://youtu.be/tBcj4GNf2cQ
There will be open visitation from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. The family will not be present during this time due to CoVid. Masks will be required at both of these events. www.millerfh.com