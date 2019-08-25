|
Chris Reimers
Tea, SD - Chris Reiners, 46, of Tea, SD passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Avera Mc Kennan Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life and time for sharing service will be at 3:00 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Tea American Legion, 245 S. Main Ave., Tea, SD 57064. The family will be greeting friends during an open house reception from 1:00 - 4:00 pm that day.
Christopher Alan Reiners, son of Scott and Wanda (Poppenga) Reiners, was born June 10, 1973 in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Lennox, SD until 1989 when he moved to Sioux Falls where he graduated from Washington High School in 1991. He began working for his father, Scott, in Reiner's Masonry as an apprentice Bricklayer under Mike O'Hara and Bricklayers Local #1.
Chris was united in marriage with Jennifer Streff on May 31, 2003 in Salem, SD. They were blessed with two wonderful sons, Mason and Gavin.
He has been an active bricklayer until his cancer diagnosis on April 6, 2018 and has been fighting the tough fight ever since.
Chris and Jenn learned early in life to live each day to the fullest, and live they did. They loved concerts together, and they were very family focused. Chris was very active with his sons sporting events. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was good at video games and loved to just visit with friends. Chris will be missed for his amazing Sunday morning breakfast of pancakes and bacon.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Jenn Reiners and two sons, Mason and Gavin, Tea, SD; his parents, Wanda (Richard) Strang, Sioux Falls, SD, Scott (Rhonda) Reiners, Lennox, SD; siblings, Clint Wheeler, Sioux Falls, SD, Courtney Reiners, Lennox, SD, Kristi Taylor, Salem, OR; parents-in-law, Darrell Streff and Deb Ingalls, Tarpon Springs, FL; brother and sister-in-laws, Sheri (Randy) Fischer, Sioux Falls, SD, Mike (Connie) Streff, Spearfish, SD, Kevin Streff, Madison, SD, Lisa (Al) Wiese, Fedora, SD; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Shirley Streff; grandparents, Emily and Karl Poppenga, Dennis and Mary Reiners; and his special canine friend, Odie, the family Shitzu dog.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019