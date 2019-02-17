Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Visitation
Following Services
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Christi L. Hinker Obituary
Christi L. Hinker

Sioux Falls, SD - Christi Hinker, 58, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her bedside on Thur., Feb. 14, 2019. Her memorial service will be 1 PM Sat., Feb. 23 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends following the service.

Survivors include her husband, Craig; 4 children, Katie Taite, Sioux Falls, Rebecka Hinker, Yucca, AZ, Ashley Hinker, Pierre, SD, Christopher (Tosha) Hinker, Watertown, SD; 12 grandchildren; her parents, Harley and Cathy Kuper, Sioux Falls; her sister, Charis (David) Poppens, Lennox, SD; and many other relatives and friends. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 17, 2019
