Christian Cochran
Sioux Falls, SD - Christian Dorrel Cochran, 27, died on Wednesday, July 31 at home in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, August 9 at Ransom Church Downtown in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8:30 pm on Thursday, August 8 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Christian was born on January 11, 1992 in Orange, California. His parents are Barbara Dorrel-Christen and David Cochran.
Christian graduated from Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls in 2010. After high school he specialized in swimming pool construction, maintenance and repair. He spent many years as a motocross racer, winning races across the middle United States from Oklahoma to Colorado. He eventually made it to the Pro class in the sport as number 740.
He enjoyed spending time with friends, skateboarding, the outdoors, kayaking, Frisbee golf and keeping up with professional motocross racing. He spent many summers in Huntington Beach, California visiting his Grandmother and family and loved the beach and ocean. His smile lit up a room and was contagious. He was loved intensely by family and had many close friends.
Grateful to have shared Christian's love are his family, parents: Barbara-Dorrel Christen and Jesse Christen and David and Jocelyn Clausen-Cochran; siblings Tyler, Payge and Maxwell Cochran, Taylor Anderson and Brittan Reichert; and grandparents Billy Bob Dorrel, Francoise Moseman, Donald Cochran and Doug and Kathy Clausen, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many wonderful and special friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Hazel Dorrel and grandfather John Moseman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention-South Dakota Chapter.
https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Christian-Cochran-Memorial-Fund
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019