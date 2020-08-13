1/1
Christine Thormodsgard
Christine Thormodsgard

Sioux Falls, SD - Christine Thormodsgard, 98, passed away at Avera Prince of Peace Nursing Home peacefully on August 13, 2020.

Private family funeral services will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, August 17 at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery. Christine's funeral will be live streamed on Zoom.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2000, her survivors include three daughters: Faye (Humphrey) Maris of Barrington, R.I., June and Joy Thormodsgard of Sioux Falls; and a son Kim (Tammy) of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to a charity of your choice in Christine's honor.

Christine's full obituary and Zoom link to watch her service live can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
