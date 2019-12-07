|
Christopher S. Dyer
Sioux Falls - Christopher Dyer passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 with the support of Hospice and his family after a four-year battle against an aggressive cancer.
Christopher Scott Dyer was born June 11, 1957, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Bruce and Agnes (Reiter) Dyer. He proudly attended Cathedral Elementary and Washington High School, graduating in 1975. Chris was always seeking higher education from completing a Paralegal Degree and MBA to be a self-taught electrician, plumber, tiler and carpenter. After graduating High School, Chris immediately joined the Marines, which has been his proudest achievement. In his commitment to the service of his country and community, Chris served in the Marines for a total of 10 years, National Air Guard for 17 years and volunteered in the Sioux Falls Police Reserve for 10 years. Chris was a competitive shooter for the military throughout his years of service. In his final commitment to our country, Chris volunteered to go to Iraq for 3 months in 2005 with the Texas National Air Guard. Most of his years as an employee was spent with the Clerk Craft section of the USPS. Chris spent several years supporting his fellow postal employees as a union representative with his keen knowledge of regulations and contract negotiations.
Chris met the love of his life in 1998, which lead to a marriage to Renee Smith on November 13, 2004, in Sioux Falls. In their 21 years together, they lead a full life as a blended family of five children and 11 grandchildren. Being "fun grandparents" was their highest goal over the last 13 years.
Chris lead a life of service. Service not only to country and community but to friends, family and acquaintances. He was always willing to help those in need of a "handy man". After becoming a parrot owner by default and through our parrot owning friends, Chris became an active advocate for parrot rescues. He supported the Oasis Sanctuary in AZ and Iowa Bird Rescue in IA. You could find Chris in a crowd as he proudly sported his "parrot shirts". Chris also had a heart for the Lord and was a committed member of the Sioux Falls First Church. In the last year of his life, Chris found a new hobby of Glock pistol matches which allowed him to compete competitively again. His final competitions were in AZ, FL and CA.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Renee; son, Christopher Dyer, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Jessica Dyer & Oliver Renner, Lead, SD; bonus children: Brett & Lydia Smith, Sioux Falls, SD; Erin & Irbing Jeminiz, Sioux Falls, SD; and Kari & Darby Landgren, Sioux Falls, SD; 11 grandchildren; his parents, Bruce and Agnes Dyer, Sioux Falls, SD; brother, James & Cindy Dyer, Sioux Falls, SD, and sister Kari & Mike Bergh, Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, Cindy Vigen, Sioux Falls, SD, and a niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to The Oasis Bird Sanctuary, PO Box 2166, Scottsdale, AZ 85252 or the Iowa Parrot Rescue, 2479 Golden Avenue, Letts, IA 52754
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 Wednesday December 11, 2019, at Sioux Falls First Church, 6300 W. 41st Street. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Tuesday evening at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019