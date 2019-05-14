Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Sioux Falls, SD - Chuck Zitterich, 61, of Sioux Falls, SD died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. His memorial visitation will begin at 5:00 PM Wednesday, May 15 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sonja; two children, Nick (Sarah) Zitterich, Omaha, NE, Amy (Chris) Harris, Brookings, SD; 5 grandchildren, Ethan, Carter, Micah, Gracyn, Maddyn; his mother, MaryLou Anderson, Sioux Falls; and 3 siblings, Gary (Julie) Zitterich, Bob Zitterich and Doreen Zitterich, all of Sioux Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chuck's name to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Foundation, Knoxville, IA, www.sprintcarhof.com. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 14, 2019
