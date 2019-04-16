|
|
Cindy (Lucille) Boy
Sioux Falls - Cindy (Lucille) Boy age 92 of Hartford, SD, passed away Monday April 15, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday April 18, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St.
Funeral services will begin at 1:30 pm Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, West Wall Lake, Hartford, SD, with burial in the churchyard cemetery.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Jacki (Jim) DeJong, Sioux Falls, SD, Jeri (Lee) Jordan, Hartford, SD, 7 granddaughters, 15 great grandchildren; her siblings, Ted Liesinger, Bridgewater, SD, Barbara Josten, Sioux Falls, and Phyllis Poppen, DeSmet, SD.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 16, 2019