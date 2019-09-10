|
Cindy Heald
Sioux Falls - Cindy Heald, 65, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away with family at her side on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children Shanna (Eric) Bender, Jackie (Paul) Colbert, Josh Heald, Alyssa (Trevor) Schuurmans; mother Avis (Gale) Anderson; siblings Deb (Greg) Schafer, Lori (Roger) Knochenmus, Joe (Lisa) Hjermstad; 6 grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 am on Thursday, September 12, 2019, with the family present from 5 to 7 pm at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church with burial at 2 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery in Watertown, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 10, 2019