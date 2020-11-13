Cindy KruegerSioux Falls - Cindy Krueger, 68, of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice.Cynthia Ann Stahlecker was born January 12, 1952 to Marvin and Delores (Zeitner) Stahlecker at Lynch, NE. She grew up in Spencer, NE where she received her education graduating from Spencer High School in 1970. Following high school, she attended a year of college at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.On June 26, 1971 she was united in marriage with Calvin Krueger at Spencer, NE. Following their marriage, they lived in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois, before moving to Sioux Falls in 1978. Cindy worked at various jobs throughout her adult life after taking time to raise her family. She most recently worked at Josten Concrete Products in Sioux Falls. She retired from Jostens after 25 years of service.She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Calvin "Cal" Krueger of Sioux Falls, SD; her children, Charles W. Krueger of Whitehouse, OH and Heidi Lynn (Lee) Loof of Hartford, SD; 10 grandchildren, August Meyer, Leonard "Leo" Meyer, Kaylee Loof, Adelynn Loof, Stone Calvin Loof, West Hamilton, Delaney Krueger, Lilly Krueger, Cash Krueger and Ckix Krueger; her mother, Delores Stahlecker of Stuart, NE; her siblings, Glen (Judy) Stahlecker of Spencer, NE, Doug (Jan) Stahlecker of Battle Creek, NE, Randy (Sharon) Stahlecker of Alma, NE, David (Sue) Stahlecker of Pocatello, ID, Rex (Tracy) Stahlecker of Norfolk, NE, Joe (Jenny) Stahlecker of Spencer, NE, Lorena (Dale) Riha of Stuart, NE; and her sister-in-law, Sally Stahlecker of Norfolk, NEShe was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Stahlecker; her daughter, Maria Louise Krueger-Meyer and her brothers, Russell Stahlecker and Tyler Stahlecker.Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 am Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, SD. Interment will be in the Hartford City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:30-7:00 pm Monday followed by a Wake Service at 7:00 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue.For anyone attending the visitation at the funeral home or funeral service at the church, face masks will be required along with appropriate social distancing protocols.