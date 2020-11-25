1/1
Cindy Liesinger
1958 - 2020
Cindy Liesinger

Hartford - Cindy Ann (Peterson) Liesinger, 62 years old, of Hartford SD passed away on November 23, 2020 at her home.

Cindy was born July 24, 1958 at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls SD to LeRoy and Janice Peterson. She graduated from West Central High School in Hartford SD, class of 1976. Cindy received her Licensed Practical Nursing diploma in 1977 from Southeast VoTech Institute and worked primarily during her career at Cerebral Palsy in Sioux Falls and Sioux Valley Hospital system in Sioux Falls.

In January of 1976, Cindy met Leo Liesinger in Hartford, SD; they were joined in holy marriage on July 24, 1976 at St George's Catholic Church in Hartford, SD. They were able to spend over 40 years of marriage together. Leo and Cindy were blessed with two daughters, Anna (Tom) Mitchell and Lisa (Tony) VandeMore, and five grandchildren Abigail, Ethan, Declan, Leo and Veronica. Cindy's greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Cindy was preceded in death by her loving husband Leo; her father, LeRoy Peterson and other loved family members. She is survived by two daughters, Anna (Tom) Mitchell and Lisa (Tony) VandeMore both of Hartford, SD. Grandchildren Abigail & Ethan Mitchell, Declan, Leo and Veronica VandeMore. Mother, Janice Peterson (Spearfish, SD); a brother Randy Peterson (Spearfish, SD); a sister Lori (Brad) Pepper (Longmont, CO) and many other loved family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 27 at Heritage Funeral Home with a Catholic Wake Service at 4:30 p.m. A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford, SD. www.heritagesfsd.com.



Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

6 entries

6 entries
November 25, 2020
I just heard about Cindy passing away. We grew up together, we were in the same class from grade school through high school. Our dads worked together and she married my cousin, Leo. Cindy brought people together; I can’t imagine her not being around. I am so sorry for your loss.
Patti Holey
Classmate
November 25, 2020
so very sorry for your loss she was a special lady thought's and prayer's to family and friend's
RHONDA LUPTON
Coworker
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear. She was a special person and always mad me feel welcome. May she Rest In Peace
Sheila Jesse
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. She was a wonderful and faithful women. Your in my thoughts and prayers
Deb Liesinger
Friend
November 25, 2020
Cindy will definately be missed by many. I have not seen her in person since high school but remember that she was always kind to everyone. I never heard her say a bad word about anyone which is a pretty special trait not a lot of people have it. We definately always had good times on sleepovers. HUGS AND PRAYERS TO THE FAMILY RIP Cindy.
Teresa Koch
Friend
November 25, 2020
I was shocked to hear of her passing.
I worked with Cindy for many years at Sioux Valley Hospital. She was a such a great person to be around, great smile, always loved her laughter, she was such a gentle soul. Rest peacefully in God's arms Cindy you will be missed.
Mary Bruns
Coworker
