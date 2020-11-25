Cindy Liesinger
Hartford - Cindy Ann (Peterson) Liesinger, 62 years old, of Hartford SD passed away on November 23, 2020 at her home.
Cindy was born July 24, 1958 at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls SD to LeRoy and Janice Peterson. She graduated from West Central High School in Hartford SD, class of 1976. Cindy received her Licensed Practical Nursing diploma in 1977 from Southeast VoTech Institute and worked primarily during her career at Cerebral Palsy in Sioux Falls and Sioux Valley Hospital system in Sioux Falls.
In January of 1976, Cindy met Leo Liesinger in Hartford, SD; they were joined in holy marriage on July 24, 1976 at St George's Catholic Church in Hartford, SD. They were able to spend over 40 years of marriage together. Leo and Cindy were blessed with two daughters, Anna (Tom) Mitchell and Lisa (Tony) VandeMore, and five grandchildren Abigail, Ethan, Declan, Leo and Veronica. Cindy's greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Cindy was preceded in death by her loving husband Leo; her father, LeRoy Peterson and other loved family members. She is survived by two daughters, Anna (Tom) Mitchell and Lisa (Tony) VandeMore both of Hartford, SD. Grandchildren Abigail & Ethan Mitchell, Declan, Leo and Veronica VandeMore. Mother, Janice Peterson (Spearfish, SD); a brother Randy Peterson (Spearfish, SD); a sister Lori (Brad) Pepper (Longmont, CO) and many other loved family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 27 at Heritage Funeral Home with a Catholic Wake Service at 4:30 p.m. A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford, SD. www.heritagesfsd.com
.