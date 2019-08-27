Services
Rude's Funeral Home
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6221
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Visitation
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Prayer Service
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Brookings, SD
Cindy M. Pejsa

Cindy M. Pejsa Obituary
Cindy M. Pejsa

Sioux Falls - Cindy Marie (Noel) Pejsa, 46, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Ava's House under hospice care in Sioux Falls, surrounded by her family, after her courageous battle with breast cancer. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, in Brookings, SD. Visitation will be from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm Friday at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings, with a prayer service beginning at 7:30 pm.

Memorials may be directed to the Pejsa family.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Joe, and children Matthew, Madison and Morgan; her parents Charles and Judy (Grindeland) Noel, Fargo, ND; sister Betsy (Eric) Dodds, Fargo, ND; sister Heather (Jason) Tuttle, Victoria, MN; brother Brad (Keri) Noel, Norfolk, NE; Mother-in-law Jeanette (Roger) Letcher, Alexandria, SD; Father-In-Law Jim (Marge) Pejsa, Mitchell, SD; sister-in-law Janelle Pejsa, Centennial, CO and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cindy is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Henry and Marie (Roy) Noel and maternal grandparents Manville and Olive (Tunseth) Grindeland.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
