Cindy Rae Faini
Sioux Falls - Cindy Rae Faini, 55, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain, South Dakota following the luncheon at the church. Visitation with family present will be from 4 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with a wake and rosary service beginning at 6 p.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020