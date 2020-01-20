Services
Iverson-Siecke-Kober Funeral Home Inc
402 E Main St
Vermillion, SD 57069
(605) 624-4466
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Faini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Rae Faini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy Rae Faini Obituary
Cindy Rae Faini

Sioux Falls - Cindy Rae Faini, 55, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain, South Dakota following the luncheon at the church. Visitation with family present will be from 4 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with a wake and rosary service beginning at 6 p.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -