1/1
Clara B. Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara B. Hayes

Sioux Falls - Clara B. Hayes, 82, passed away Fri., Sept. 11, 2020. Her funeral service will be 2 PM Mon., Sept. 21 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 3 PM Sun., Sept. 20 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 3-5 PM.

Survivors include her husband, James; 2 sons, Jeff Hayes, Escondido, CA, Laine "Lanny" (Kelley) Hayes, Sioux Falls; and 4 grandchildren, Dustin Hayes, Ashlee Hayes, Hunter Hayes and A.J. Suess. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
I was Clara's roommate, going to Stewarts School of hairstyling in 1958/59.
Donna Thum/Mouser
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved