Clara B. Hayes
Sioux Falls - Clara B. Hayes, 82, passed away Fri., Sept. 11, 2020. Her funeral service will be 2 PM Mon., Sept. 21 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 3 PM Sun., Sept. 20 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 3-5 PM.
Survivors include her husband, James; 2 sons, Jeff Hayes, Escondido, CA, Laine "Lanny" (Kelley) Hayes, Sioux Falls; and 4 grandchildren, Dustin Hayes, Ashlee Hayes, Hunter Hayes and A.J. Suess. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
