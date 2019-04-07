|
Clara Melin
Brandon - Clara Alida Melin, 87, died on Thursday, 4/4/19 at the Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. Funeral services will be 10 AM on Tuesday, 4/9/19 at Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church in Brandon, SD. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Monday at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, SD with her family present to greet friends from 5-7 PM. Please direct memorial donations to the Bethany Foundation in Brandon, SD.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 3 children: Melvin (Debra) Kroon, Adrian, MN, Cynthia Lathrop of Rochester, MN and Bonita Kroon of Everett, WA; 4 grandchildren: Stephanie Kroon, Ben (Jennifer) Kroon, Matt Lathrop and Mark (Chloe) Kroon; 3 great-grandchildren: Capri, Beckett & Heston Kroon; one sister, Wilma Haan of Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jacob Kroon; husband, David Melin; son-in-law, Michael Lathrop; two brothers: Stanley and John Van Appel; and one sister, Henrietta Schmitski. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019