Clara WollmannParker, SD - Clara Wollmann, 89 of Parker, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Touchmark at All Saints Assisted Living Center in Sioux Falls. A Family Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Parker. A Public Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the church with a Prayer Service starting at 6:00 PM. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Debra (Lee) Washington, Sioux Falls, Judy(Dean) Sturzenbecher, Parker, and Albert (Andrea) Deelstra, Sioux Falls ; 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.