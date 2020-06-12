Clara Wollmann
Clara Wollmann

Parker, SD - Clara Wollmann, 89 of Parker, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Touchmark at All Saints Assisted Living Center in Sioux Falls. A Family Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Parker. A Public Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the church with a Prayer Service starting at 6:00 PM. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Debra (Lee) Washington, Sioux Falls, Judy(Dean) Sturzenbecher, Parker, and Albert (Andrea) Deelstra, Sioux Falls ; 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
United Methodist Church
JUN
14
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
United Methodist Church
JUN
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
