Clare Robert "Bob" OllerichDell Rapids - Clare Robert "Bob" Ollerich, 89, of Dell Rapids passed away on August 13, 2020. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7: 00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids with the Christian Wake Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. and a rosary to follow.Bob was born in Tea, SD on June 22, 1931 to August and Elizabeth Ollerich. His mother passed away from childbirth. His grandmother Louise, grandfather Paul and his Uncle Bill raised him. They farmed near Tea, SD until he entered the Army in 1952. He served in Korea with the 293rd Grave Registration as a mortician. He met Phyllis Walsh at the Arkota Dance Hall, where they enjoyed dancing the night away. They were married on April 27, 1954. They ranched at Marvin, SD., as well as farmed in Tea and Garretson. Bob and Phyllis raised 8 wonderful children. They purchased the Sioux Falls Livestock Auction Co. After selling the Livestock Auction Co. they purchased a ranch at Marvin, SD. In 1965 he started the Ollerich Trucking Co. He was a cattle order buyer at the Sioux Falls Stockyards for 30 years. He was also a cattle buyer for Hurley Livestock of Spearfish, SD. He was a partner of Brian Long Cattle Co. of Buffalo, WY for 33 years. He was excited to fly in his Cessna airplane on livestock buying adventures. After farming near Garretson for 42 years he and his wife, Phyllis, retired to Dell Rapids, SD.Bob loved to fish but most of the time he was baiting hooks and untangling lines for the grandkids. He spent time with the Longs salmon fishing in West Port, WA. He enjoyed sharing the salmon with family and neighbors. His eagle eye shot down many a ducks and geese. Once the kids were out of the house, Bob and Phyllis could be found gallivanting throughout the country. Whether it be to Vegas to see the Schreurs or traveling with Phyllis' sister, Carol Kay, wherever she may have been along with visiting other family members. They fancied travelling to the Black Hills to play tourist and attend the Black Hills Stock Show; many times, bringing along their grandkids.He is survived by Steve (Rhonda) Ollerich of Dell Rapids, SD, Timothy (Vickie) Ollerich of Heron Lake, MN, Beth (Kenny) Jessen of Avon Park, FL, Nancy (Dallas) Deranleau of Rapid City, Tom of Hartford, Joleen (Dave) Ollerich of Rapid City, Lori Ollerich of Craig, CO, Brian Ollerich of Marvin, SD, 17 grandkids, and 22 great-grandkids, 2 great great-grandkids.He was proceeded in death by his parents Elizabeth and August, wife, Phyllis Ollerich, granddaughter Brooke Ollerich, brothers Myron and Dr. Dwayne.