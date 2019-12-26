|
Claren Keithley
Brandon - Claren D. Keithley, age 78 passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home in Brandon, South Dakota surrounded by his beloved family. Memorial Visitation will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls where the family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00-6:00 PM. Memorial Services with burial will be held at a later date in Auburn, Nebraska. Please direct memorials to the Brandon Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Grateful for having share his life are his wife, Pam Keithley of Brandon, SD; son, David Keithley and his wife, Marcy of Mankato, MN; daughter, Sherri Fisher and her husband, Jeff of Lakeville, MN, grandchildren, MacKenzie Keithley, Savannah Keithley, Bailey Fisher, Chloe Fisher; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Wolff; one sister, Shirley Ledbetter of Bossier City, LA; and a host of additional relatives and friends. Full obit and online guestbook available at georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019