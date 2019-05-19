Services
St Mary Catholic Church
608 E 8th St
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kahler Funeral Home
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD
Wake
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Kahler Funeral Home
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
Clarence "Corney" Fiegen


Garretson - Clarence "Corney" L. Fiegen, 83, of Garretson, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kahler Funeral Home. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary.

Corney is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis; his children, Tom Fiegen of Clarence, IA, Terry (Martha) Fiegen of Sioux Falls, Tim (Kristie) Fiegen of Sioux Falls, Jean (Jeff) Fiegen Ordal of Colton, Joan (Tom) Wolles of Colton, Ted (Judy) Fiegen of Sioux Falls, Todd (Monica) Fiegen of Ethan, Julie (Dave) Price of Dell Rapids, Tad (Brenda) Fiegen of Garretson, Janet (Kevin) Fods of Colton and Travis (Char) Fiegen of Canistota; his 39 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; his brother, Don (Marlene Fiegen of LaCressent, MN; sister, Barb (Ron) Walters of Henderson, MN and his many friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the St. Mary Building Fund.

Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019
