|
|
Clarence Safar
Shawnee, OK - Clarence J. Safar, 75 formerly of Hartford, SD received his wings and took his place with the angels on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Hartford, SD.
Clarence was born on June 10, 1943 in Sioux Falls the son of William and Marcene (Deets) Safar. He received his education in Hartford.
Those left to cherish his memory are his four sons, Greg and Keith, Sioux Falls, SD, James (Brandi), Shawnee, OK, Jason (Amadee), Black Hawk, SD; his sister, Georgia Viereck, Hartford, SD; his brother, Tad (Angela) Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren and great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Tamera, his brother Kim, his brother-in-law, Frank and his niece, Robin. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019