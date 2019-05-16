|
|
Clarence Vander Sanden
Rock Valley, Iowa -
Rock Valley, IA: Clarence Vander Sanden, 94, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, at 11:30 AM at First Reformed Church of Rock Valley with Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Wednesday, May 15, from 6:30-8:00 PM at First Reformed Church of Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Clarence is survived by his children, Devonne (Richard) Bos of Inwood, Iowa, June (Delbert) Knobloch of Rock Valley, Peggy (Paul) Watland of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Violet (Patrick) McNamara of Pembroke Pines, Florida; daughter-in-law, Connie Vander Sanden of Inwood; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Henrietta Bajema of Hills, Minnesota and Esther (John) Van Otterloo of Seal Beach, California.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 16, 2019