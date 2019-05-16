Services
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
(712) 476-2106
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
First Reformed Church of Rock Valley
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:30 AM
First Reformed Church of Rock Valley
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Sanden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Vander Sanden


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence Vander Sanden Obituary
Clarence Vander Sanden

Rock Valley, Iowa -

Rock Valley, IA: Clarence Vander Sanden, 94, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, at 11:30 AM at First Reformed Church of Rock Valley with Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Wednesday, May 15, from 6:30-8:00 PM at First Reformed Church of Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Clarence is survived by his children, Devonne (Richard) Bos of Inwood, Iowa, June (Delbert) Knobloch of Rock Valley, Peggy (Paul) Watland of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Violet (Patrick) McNamara of Pembroke Pines, Florida; daughter-in-law, Connie Vander Sanden of Inwood; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Henrietta Bajema of Hills, Minnesota and Esther (John) Van Otterloo of Seal Beach, California.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now