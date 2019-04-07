|
Clarice Skancke
Sioux Falls - Clarice LaVoun Skancke, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to Grace Lutheran Church for beautification of the Prayer Garden. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory daughters, Susan (Mike) Nothdurft of Prescott, AZ, Kae (Craig) Steinborn of Sioux Falls, SD, and Lisa (Jim) Kindvall of Brookings, SD; eight grandchildren, David Nothdurft, Paul Nothdurft, Jordan Steinborn, Taylor Steinborn, Audra Steinborn, Haley Kindvall, Meredith Kindvall, and Macy Kindvall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; parents, Vernie and Ellen; sister, Bernice Sandvall; and brothers, Bud, Bruce, Dale, and Wendell Larson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019