Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarice Skancke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice Skancke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarice Skancke Obituary
Clarice Skancke

Sioux Falls - Clarice LaVoun Skancke, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to Grace Lutheran Church for beautification of the Prayer Garden. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory daughters, Susan (Mike) Nothdurft of Prescott, AZ, Kae (Craig) Steinborn of Sioux Falls, SD, and Lisa (Jim) Kindvall of Brookings, SD; eight grandchildren, David Nothdurft, Paul Nothdurft, Jordan Steinborn, Taylor Steinborn, Audra Steinborn, Haley Kindvall, Meredith Kindvall, and Macy Kindvall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; parents, Vernie and Ellen; sister, Bernice Sandvall; and brothers, Bud, Bruce, Dale, and Wendell Larson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now