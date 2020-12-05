Clarice WixonBrookings - Clarice Wixon, died in her sleep December 2, 2020 at United Living Community in Brookings SD. She was 79.Grateful to have shared her life are her 4 sons, Steven Wixon, Palmer, AK, Darin (Regina) Wixon, Brookings, SD, Dan (Vickie) Wixon, Charlotte, NC and David (Lisa) Wixon, Centerville, SD; 9 Grandchildren; Brothers Gerry and Wes; Sisters Bev, Gert, Gena and Darla. She was preceded in death by her Husband Carroll Wixon; her parents, and her sisters, Elda and Nellie Ann (Toots).Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday December 8, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 46448 263rd St, Hartford, SD. Visitation is Monday night from 5-7pm at Miller Funeral Chapel, 600 S Western Ave, Hartford, SD 57033.