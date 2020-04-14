|
Clayton Ferguson
Sioux Falls - Clayton Cargill Ferguson, 89,, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 17, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. The funeral service will be live-streamed online on Friday.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lorraine Ferguson of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 children, Donald D. (Rhonda N.) Ferguson, Jamestown, ND, Rhonda S. Ferguson, Houston, TX, Linda L (Howard) McDonald, Colorado Springs, CO, Robert C. Ferguson, Fargo, ND, Bonnie M. Winston, Sioux Falls, SD, Samuel C. (Cami) Ferguson, Brandon, SD and Carol A. Ferguson, Sioux Falls, SD; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Pinkerton, Aberdeen, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Bonnie Ferguson; sister, Dorothy Meloche; brother-in-law, Dick Pinkerton; and son-in-law, Wallace Dick. A more complete obituary is available at www.gerogeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020