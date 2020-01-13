|
|
Clayton Reinicke
Arlington - Clayton Reinicke, 86 of Arlington, SD passed away, Saturday, January 11,2020.
Funeral services for Mr. Reinicke will be at 10:30 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Arlington United Methodist Church with Pastor Joleen Pietrzak officiating, burial will be in the Arlington City Cemetery. Visitatiion will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington and preceding services in the church on Friday.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020