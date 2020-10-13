Clazina Kooiman
Rock Valley, IA - Clazina Kooiman, 78, of Rock Valley, IA, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, at 11:00 AM at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation with Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating. The service can be audio-streamed at https://edge.mixlr.com/channel/rwkcn
. Private family burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Public visitation, with no family present, will be held Thursday, October 15, from 2:00-7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society
.
She is survived by six children, Connie (Randy) Schmidt of Beresford, SD, Brenda (William) Laman of Rock Valley, IA, Jane (Jeff) Stanton of Shawnee, KS, Bill (Michele) Kooiman of Olathe, KS, Cyndi (Jason) Priest of Round Rock, TX and Kristi Kooiman (Ryan Bowes) of Raymore, MO; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many special relatives and friends.