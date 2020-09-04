Clazina VanWhye

Clazina VanWhyeBrandon - Clazina Martina Van Wyhe, 88, of Brandon Previously of Colton, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD.Interment will be held at 9:00 AM at the Colton Cemetery, September 7, 2020, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 10:30 AM at the Community Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 4-6:00 PM Sunday, at the Community Reformed Church.Clazina (Veldkamp)Van Wyhe was born November 30, 1931, in Valley Springs, SD the daughter of Arend and Minnie (Uithoven) Veldkamp. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school near Valley Springs. After completing 8 grades she stayed home to help her step mother Angie (Achterhof)Veldkamp raise her siblings when her father died suddenly of a heart attack.On February 1, 1950 she married Henry Van Wyhe. Together they farmed in Minnesota, then moved to the Colton, SD area in 1960, farming there until 1992. Besides helping on the farm and raising a family, Clazina loved gardening, sewing, cooking and baking. She could master most anything she set her mind to. There were always cookies or bars to go with the coffee offered to all farm help and salesmen alike. Serving others was her calling and she was always ready to bring a casserole to someone in need or bake overnight buns for a church function. Faith was important to Clazina and she was an active member of First Reformed Church in Colton and Community Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and poured into their lives in any way she could as well as praying for them continually.Grateful for having shared her life are her children Arlyn (Barb) Van Wyhe of Hartford, SD, Randy (Terri) Van Wyhe of Pine Island, MN, Flora (Randy) Tieszen of Mitchell, SD and Bonnie (Bruce) Austin of Dodge City, KS; her 14 grandchildren Michelle Parmer, James Van Wyhe, Jason Van Wyhe, Rollie Van Wyhe, Janelle Stahl, Wendy Whelpley, Kevin Van Wyhe, Aaron Wulf, Amber Neuheisel, Tyler Wulf, Melissa Bach, Joshua Austin, Caleb Austin and Jonathan Austin; 29 great grandchildren; sisters Grace (Lou) Charette of Sioux Falls, SD and Arlene (Norm) Haak of Oaks, ND; brothers Marvin (Leona) Veldkamp of Brandon, SD and Alvin (Shirley) Veldkamp of Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-laws Caroline Veldkamp of Sioux Falls, SD, Frances Veldkamp of Luverne, MN and Hendrene Van Wyhe of Edgerton, MN.Clazina was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Michelle Lynn, sisters Aaltje Clazina and Alice, brothers Engbert Markus, Bert, Mike, Jim and Arnie.