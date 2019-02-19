Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
701 N. Main Ave.
Hartford, SD
View Map
Resources
Cleo W. Theel Obituary
Cleo W. Theel

Sioux Falls - Cleo Theel was called home to the Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, SD. Cleo was 95.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Shirley (Jim) Ahrendt of Sioux Falls, SD Daniel (Rhonda) Theel of Beresford, SD and David (Karen) Theel of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean (Keith) Aldrich of Springfield, MO and Carol Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; brother, Jim Main; sister, Delores Summers; and great-grandson, Nathaniel.

Visitation with family present to greet friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St., Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial service 11:00 am Friday, February 22, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Main Ave., Hartford, SD. Private interment at a later date Hartford City Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 19, 2019
