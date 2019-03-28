|
Cletus Scholten
Sioux Falls - Cletus P. Scholten, 78, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with a Liturgical Wake Service beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Lambert's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Shirley Scholten of Sioux Falls; son, Craig Scholten and his wife, Donna of Sioux Falls; daughters, Shelley Roemeling and her husband, Jake of Sioux Falls and Cathy Patzwald of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, John Altamirano, Robert Altamirano, James Altamirano, Andrew Altamirano, Jake Roemeling, Taylor Roemeling, Jordan Roemeling, Dylan Patzwald, Evan Patzwald, Caden Patzwald; brother, George Scholten and his wife, Donna of Luverne, MN; sisters, Mary Lou Kearney of Sioux City, IA and Rose Marie Carmen and her husband, Dale of Sioux Falls; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Cletus was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alieda (Lens) Scholten; brothers, Joe, John, Raymond, Paul, Lawrence; sisters, Theresa Schettler, Dorothy Schettler, Ann Burkard, Irene Soldatke, Betty Wall, and Veronica Tuschen.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 28, 2019